Pantos Price Tops $0.0353 on Major Exchanges (PAN)

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Pantos token can now be bought for about $0.0353 or 0.00000106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pantos has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $28,530.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pantos has traded up 4.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00030965 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00124766 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $180.24 or 0.00542395 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.10 or 0.00144744 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.58 or 0.00266574 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00019040 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00050517 BTC.

Pantos Profile

Pantos was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,584,169 tokens. Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pantos’ official website is pantos.io . Pantos’ official message board is medium.com/pantos

Pantos Token Trading

Pantos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pantos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pantos using one of the exchanges listed above.

