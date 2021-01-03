Parachute Price Tops $0.0037 on Exchanges (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 21.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 3rd. In the last week, Parachute has traded up 20.1% against the US dollar. One Parachute token can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Parachute has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and $326,706.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00017779 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002401 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 43% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000121 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Parachute

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 582,249,581 tokens. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

Buying and Selling Parachute

Parachute can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

