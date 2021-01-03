PARSIQ (PRQ) Trading 2.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 3rd. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $52.62 million and $2.35 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ token can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00001525 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00034915 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00020253 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004684 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ is a token. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,586,072 tokens. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

PARSIQ can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars.

