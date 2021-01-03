PAX Gold Market Capitalization Tops $77.83 Million (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. One PAX Gold token can currently be purchased for about $1,975.77 or 0.05975635 BTC on popular exchanges. PAX Gold has a market cap of $77.83 million and approximately $4.60 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00043911 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006663 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $104.16 or 0.00315022 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00029246 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00015464 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $697.67 or 0.02110065 BTC.

PAX Gold Token Profile

PAX Gold (PAXG) is a token. It launched on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 39,392 tokens. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold . The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos . PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

