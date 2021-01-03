PAX Gold Price Hits $1,953.90 on Exchanges (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PAX Gold token can currently be bought for $1,953.90 or 0.05844447 BTC on popular exchanges. PAX Gold has a market capitalization of $76.97 million and approximately $6.34 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00039381 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006337 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.27 or 0.00267021 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00026511 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00014536 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $678.26 or 0.02028785 BTC.

PAX Gold Token Profile

PAXG is a token. It launched on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 39,392 tokens. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos . PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal . The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold

PAX Gold Token Trading

PAX Gold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

