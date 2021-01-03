Paxos Standard (PAX) Trading Up 0.7% This Week

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One Paxos Standard token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, FCoin, GBX Digital Asset Exchange and ABCC. Paxos Standard has a total market cap of $245.57 million and $256.98 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000107 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 40.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs (LC4) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 249,952,065 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,951,954 tokens. Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard . The official message board for Paxos Standard is medium.com/@PaxosStandard

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, KuCoin, ZB.COM, Bittrex, Bitrue, CoinPlace, C2CX, Coinall, TOKOK, CoinEx, Gate.io, Kyber Network, BCEX, CoinExchange, DDEX, Iquant, Crex24, MXC, Sistemkoin, SouthXchange, BitMart, CoinBene, OKCoin, DigiFinex, ABCC, Coinbit, BW.com, HitBTC, P2PB2B, BitMax, BigONE, FCoin, Bit-Z, Coinsuper, WazirX, Bitfinex, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Hotbit and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paxos Standard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

