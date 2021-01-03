PayPie Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $647.00 (PPP)

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One PayPie token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. PayPie has a total market capitalization of $863,868.60 and $647.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PayPie has traded down 24.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00046284 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006630 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.11 or 0.00315752 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00030328 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00015246 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00012076 BTC.

About PayPie

PayPie is a token. It launched on October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . PayPie’s official website is www.paypie.bb . The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie

Buying and Selling PayPie

PayPie can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPie should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayPie using one of the exchanges listed above.

