Paytomat (PTI) Market Cap Hits $64,864.70

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded up 22.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Paytomat token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, BigONE and Chaince. Paytomat has a market capitalization of $64,864.70 and approximately $2,020.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Paytomat has traded up 335.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00030717 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00124243 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $181.09 or 0.00543345 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.04 or 0.00144137 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.60 or 0.00265826 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00019034 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00050405 BTC.

Paytomat Token Profile

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 tokens. The official website for Paytomat is paytomat.com . The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Paytomat’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Paytomat is medium.com/@paytomat

Paytomat Token Trading

Paytomat can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Chaince and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paytomat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paytomat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paytomat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

