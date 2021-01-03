PeepCoin (PCN) Reaches Market Cap of $292,757.97

PeepCoin (CURRENCY:PCN) traded down 75.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. PeepCoin has a total market cap of $292,757.97 and approximately $47.00 worth of PeepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PeepCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including C-Patex, Cryptohub, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. Over the last week, PeepCoin has traded down 82.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000262 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000179 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 86.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About PeepCoin

PeepCoin (PCN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2016. PeepCoin’s total supply is 181,475,061,858 coins and its circulating supply is 142,275,061,858 coins. The Reddit community for PeepCoin is /user/pxnteam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PeepCoin is peepcoin.io/peepcoin . PeepCoin’s official Twitter account is @PXNofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PeepCoin

PeepCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub, Bleutrade, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, C-Patex and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PeepCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PeepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

