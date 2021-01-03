Peet DeFi Market Capitalization Achieves $769,734.73 (PTE)

Peet DeFi (CURRENCY:PTE) traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Peet DeFi has a total market capitalization of $769,734.73 and $8,829.00 worth of Peet DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Peet DeFi has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Peet DeFi token can now be bought for approximately $20.07 or 0.00061675 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00029500 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00123895 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.44 or 0.00173452 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.41 or 0.00514498 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.01 or 0.00273557 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00019382 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003333 BTC.

About Peet DeFi

Peet DeFi’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,356 tokens. The official message board for Peet DeFi is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5285069 . The official website for Peet DeFi is peetdecentralized.finance

Peet DeFi Token Trading

Peet DeFi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peet DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peet DeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peet DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

