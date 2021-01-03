PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) versus Andover Mining (OTCMKTS:AOVTF) Critical Analysis

Andover Mining (OTCMKTS:AOVTF) and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Andover Mining and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Andover Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A PennantPark Floating Rate Capital 0 1 2 0 2.67

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential downside of 0.28%. Given PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PennantPark Floating Rate Capital is more favorable than Andover Mining.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Andover Mining and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Andover Mining N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PennantPark Floating Rate Capital $92.95 million 4.39 $11.42 million $1.17 9.00

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Andover Mining.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.0% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Andover Mining and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Andover Mining N/A N/A N/A PennantPark Floating Rate Capital 9.02% 9.14% 3.67%

Risk and Volatility

Andover Mining has a beta of 13.99, meaning that its share price is 1,299% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital beats Andover Mining on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Andover Mining Company Profile

Andover Mining Corp., a development stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops resource properties in Alaska and Utah, the United States. The company explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, gold, and volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Sun property located in the Ambler Mineral Belt of Alaska; and interests in approximately 18,000 acres of patented and unpatented mining property in the Tintic Mining Districts in Utah County and Juab County, Utah, USA. The company was formerly known as Andover Ventures Inc. and changed its name to Andover Mining Corp. in January 2012. Andover Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S. companies. The fund typically invests between $2 million and $20 million. The fund also invests in equity securities, such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments. It primarily invests between $10 million and $50 million in investments in senior secured loans and mezzanine debt. It seeks to invest in companies not rated by national rating agencies. The companies if rated would be between BB and CCC under the Standard & Poor's system. The fund invests 30% is invested in non-qualifying assets like investments in public companies whose securities are not thinly traded or do not have a market capitalization of less than $250 million, securities of middle-market companies located outside of the United States, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, private equity, securities of public companies that are not thinly traded, and investment companies as defined in the 1940 Act. Under normal conditions, the fund expects atleast 80 percent of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes to be invested in Floating Rate Loans and investments with similar economic characteristics, including cash equivalents invested in money market funds. It expects to represent 65 percent of its portfolio through senior secured loans. In case of floating rate loans, it holds investments for a period of three to ten years.

