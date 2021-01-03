pEOS (PEOS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,194.00

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One pEOS token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Chaince and Bancor Network. pEOS has a total market capitalization of $339,838.47 and $3,194.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, pEOS has traded 50% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00029032 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00124113 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00173757 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.89 or 0.00517502 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.49 or 0.00271128 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00019420 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003335 BTC.

pEOS Token Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 tokens. The official website for pEOS is peos.one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one . The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one

Buying and Selling pEOS

pEOS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Chaince and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

