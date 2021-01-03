Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) versus AppYea (OTCMKTS:APYP) Financial Comparison

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) and AppYea (OTCMKTS:APYP) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.4% of Perion Network shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of AppYea shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Perion Network has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppYea has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Perion Network and AppYea’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perion Network 2.90% 6.79% 3.92% AppYea N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Perion Network and AppYea’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perion Network $261.45 million 1.31 $12.89 million $0.49 25.98 AppYea N/A N/A -$1.07 million N/A N/A

Perion Network has higher revenue and earnings than AppYea.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Perion Network and AppYea, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perion Network 0 0 4 0 3.00 AppYea 0 0 0 0 N/A

Perion Network currently has a consensus target price of $11.25, suggesting a potential downside of 11.63%. Given Perion Network’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Perion Network is more favorable than AppYea.

Summary

Perion Network beats AppYea on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications. Its proprietary social marketing platform offers a dashboard for marketers that make media buying efficient on Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram, Twitter, and other social networks and platforms. The company's platform allows advertisers to control their marketing expenditures, in-house planning and strategy, and utilize the technical tool to create operational marketing efficiencies. In addition, it provides search-based monetization solutions for publishers with analytics capabilities to track and monitor their business performance; Smilebox that enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, and collages; and IncrediMail a messaging application that enables consumers to manage various email accounts in one place. The company was formerly known as IncrediMail Ltd. and changed its name to Perion Network Ltd. in November 2011. Perion Network Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

AppYea Company Profile

AppYea, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, purchase, maintenance, and creation of mobile software applications. It provides mobile applications for iOS, Google Play, and Amazon platforms. The company's applications include Duck Quest and Ball Bearing Racer for kids, and Cheap RX. It also markets diagnostic testing services to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, long term care facilities, healthcare groups, and other healthcare providers; and provides advertisement services on the free versions of its mobile applications. AppYea, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

