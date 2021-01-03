Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.07% of Perrigo worth $4,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Perrigo by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,198,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,199,000 after purchasing an additional 215,903 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,844,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,760,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,568,000 after acquiring an additional 488,364 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,292,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,254,000 after acquiring an additional 190,995 shares during the period. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,155,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,937,000 after acquiring an additional 98,000 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRGO. TheStreet cut Perrigo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Perrigo from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub cut Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Perrigo from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Perrigo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

Shares of PRGO opened at $44.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.78. Perrigo Company plc has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $63.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Perrigo had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.33%.

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.91 per share, with a total value of $211,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,343.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

