Phantasma Energy Trading 29.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Over the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded 29.7% lower against the US dollar. Phantasma Energy has a market capitalization of $702,582.75 and approximately $10,636.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma Energy token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00027878 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00120578 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.91 or 0.00168855 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $171.25 or 0.00508079 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00019502 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.60 or 0.00262886 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003312 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 48,529,191 tokens. The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io

Phantasma Energy Token Trading

Phantasma Energy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

