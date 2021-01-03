PIBBLE Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges (PIB)

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded 32.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. PIBBLE has a market capitalization of $4.52 million and approximately $106,358.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PIBBLE has traded up 32.6% against the US dollar. One PIBBLE token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00031114 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00126680 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $171.84 or 0.00524709 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.13 or 0.00146964 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.58 or 0.00270489 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00019801 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00049321 BTC.

About PIBBLE

PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,320,690,000 tokens. PIBBLE’s official website is www.pibble.io . PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIBBLE’s official message board is medium.com/@pibbleio

Buying and Selling PIBBLE

PIBBLE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIBBLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIBBLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

