Pirate Chain (ARRR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $30.28 Million

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded down 13.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $30.28 million and $1.39 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000525 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00031372 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00124571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $173.65 or 0.00520925 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.83 or 0.00149486 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.61 or 0.00265836 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00019529 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00048666 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain was first traded on August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 173,140,983 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

