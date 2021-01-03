Pirl Price Down 7.8% Over Last 7 Days (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 3rd. During the last seven days, Pirl has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pirl has a total market cap of $1.25 million and $15,739.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirl coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 60.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pirl Coin Profile

Pirl (PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,587,252 coins. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official website is pirl.io

Pirl Coin Trading

Pirl can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

