Pirl Tops 1-Day Volume of $23,221.00 (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Pirl coin can currently be bought for about $0.0155 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Pirl has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. Pirl has a total market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $23,221.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Pirl

PIRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,587,252 coins. Pirl’s official website is pirl.io . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Pirl

Pirl can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

