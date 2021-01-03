Pivot Token Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One Pivot Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Binance DEX and Coinall. Pivot Token has a total market capitalization of $813,047.50 and $239,427.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003027 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00031049 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00125328 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $179.74 or 0.00543603 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.07 or 0.00145396 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.59 or 0.00267926 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00019465 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00051843 BTC.

Pivot Token Profile

Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt . The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62

Pivot Token Token Trading

Pivot Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, Binance DEX and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

