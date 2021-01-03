Pivot Token (PVT) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 3rd. During the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. Pivot Token has a market cap of $827,387.37 and $273,981.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pivot Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Binance DEX, BigONE and Coinall.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00027590 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00121052 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.66 or 0.00169471 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $168.68 or 0.00504555 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.58 or 0.00264959 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00019199 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003316 BTC.

About Pivot Token

Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt . Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

Pivot Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Coinall and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

