PIVX (PIVX) Market Capitalization Achieves $22.71 Million

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last seven days, PIVX has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. PIVX has a total market capitalization of $22.71 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIVX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001050 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PIVX alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00014820 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001460 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 109.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00045444 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PIVX Coin Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 64,983,503 coins. PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here

PIVX Coin Trading

PIVX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIVX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIVX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.