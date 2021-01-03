Pizza (PIZZA) Reaches Market Cap of $479,457.80

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One Pizza token can currently be purchased for about $0.0155 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. Pizza has a market cap of $479,457.80 and approximately $174.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pizza has traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003494 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00013642 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 40.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 174.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pizza Profile

Pizza (PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 tokens. Pizza’s official website is pizza.live . Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin

