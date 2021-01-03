Pizza Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $126.00 (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Pizza has a total market cap of $540,304.16 and approximately $126.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pizza has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. One Pizza token can currently be bought for $0.0174 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000125 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 44.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00013669 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Pizza Token Profile

PIZZA is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 tokens. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official website is pizza.live

Pizza Token Trading

Pizza can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

