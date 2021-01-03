PlayChip (PLA) Achieves Market Cap of $10.06 Million

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One PlayChip token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and HitBTC. PlayChip has a total market cap of $10.06 million and $5.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PlayChip has traded up 3.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00039476 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006309 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.37 or 0.00263012 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00014675 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00026354 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $687.83 or 0.02047222 BTC.

PlayChip Profile

PlayChip (CRYPTO:PLA) is a token. It was first traded on November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PlayChip is medium.com/playchip . The official website for PlayChip is www.playchip.com

PlayChip Token Trading

PlayChip can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayChip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayChip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

