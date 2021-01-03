Pmeer (PMEER) Price Up 1.2% Today

Pmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 3rd. In the last week, Pmeer has traded flat against the US dollar. One Pmeer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pmeer has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and $338,560.00 worth of Pmeer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00030963 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00125398 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.77 or 0.00548947 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.18 or 0.00145504 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 81.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005818 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.57 or 0.00267471 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00019170 BTC.

Pmeer Coin Profile

Pmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 85,581,490 coins. The official website for Pmeer is www.qitmeer.net

Buying and Selling Pmeer

Pmeer can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pmeer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pmeer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pmeer using one of the exchanges listed above.

