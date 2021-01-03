Polis (POLIS) Trading 32.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded up 11.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, Polis has traded up 32.5% against the dollar. One Polis coin can currently be bought for about $1.18 or 0.00003494 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and STEX. Polis has a market capitalization of $11.58 million and $73,894.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polis Coin Profile

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polis is polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org

Polis Coin Trading

Polis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, STEX, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

