PolySwarm (NCT) Price Reaches $0.0021 on Exchanges

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded up 25.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One PolySwarm token can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded up 24.8% against the dollar. PolySwarm has a total market capitalization of $3.18 million and approximately $15,071.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00039788 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006327 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.02 or 0.00270545 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00026633 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00014523 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $685.41 or 0.02037192 BTC.

PolySwarm Profile

PolySwarm (NCT) is a token. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/polyswarm . PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

PolySwarm can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

