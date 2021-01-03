PolySwarm (NCT) Price Reaches $0.0024 on Major Exchanges

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded up 28% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. PolySwarm has a total market capitalization of $3.72 million and approximately $21,753.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded 39.8% higher against the dollar. One PolySwarm token can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00044396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006633 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.61 or 0.00315362 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00029691 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00015361 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00011849 BTC.

PolySwarm Token Profile

NCT is a token. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/polyswarm . The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars.

