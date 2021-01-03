PotCoin Price Hits $0.0136 on Top Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 43.3% higher against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $3.07 million and $5,618.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,215.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,024.87 or 0.03085566 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.48 or 0.00492179 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $433.56 or 0.01305313 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $140.57 or 0.00423221 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000033 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00021745 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.83 or 0.00189175 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000090 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 225,398,510 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

PotCoin Coin Trading

PotCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.