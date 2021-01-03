Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) 1-Day Volume Hits $135,104.00

Power Index Pool Token (CURRENCY:PIPT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Power Index Pool Token has a total market cap of $303,845.69 and approximately $135,104.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Power Index Pool Token token can now be bought for $1.52 or 0.00004510 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Power Index Pool Token has traded up 22.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Power Index Pool Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00027878 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00120578 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.91 or 0.00168855 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.25 or 0.00508079 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00019502 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.60 or 0.00262886 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003312 BTC.

Power Index Pool Token Token Profile

Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 tokens. Power Index Pool Token’s official website is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f

Buying and Selling Power Index Pool Token

Power Index Pool Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Index Pool Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Power Index Pool Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Power Index Pool Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Power Index Pool Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Power Index Pool Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.