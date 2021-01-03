PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,949 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of PriceSmart worth $3,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in PriceSmart by 166.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PriceSmart by 288.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in PriceSmart during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in PriceSmart during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 42.2% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

In other PriceSmart news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 8,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $753,771.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,157,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,078,006.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $902,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80 shares in the company, valued at $7,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,945 shares of company stock worth $3,073,946 over the last quarter. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PSMT stock opened at $91.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. PriceSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.15 and a twelve month high of $95.44.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $810.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of August 31, 2020, the company operated 46 warehouse clubs.

