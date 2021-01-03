Privatix (PRIX) Market Capitalization Tops $70,274.93

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Privatix has a market cap of $70,274.93 and $23,327.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Privatix has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Privatix token can now be purchased for $0.0638 or 0.00000196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00039718 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006485 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.66 or 0.00272465 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00015032 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00027148 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $655.96 or 0.02015938 BTC.

About Privatix

PRIX is a token. It was first traded on October 17th, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,101,900 tokens. Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Privatix’s official website is privatix.io . The official message board for Privatix is medium.com/privatix . The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Privatix

Privatix can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Privatix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Privatix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Privatix using one of the exchanges listed above.

