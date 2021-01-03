PRIZM (PZM) Price Reaches $0.0065 on Exchanges

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. PRIZM has a market capitalization of $16.34 million and $1.07 million worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PRIZM coin can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PRIZM has traded 35.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PRIZM alerts:

Peercoin (PPC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001117 BTC.

NeosCoin (NEOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000363 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded down 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00042876 BTC.

PRIZM Profile

PRIZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,518,144,204 coins. PRIZM’s official website is pzm.space/en . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PRIZM is prizmspace.medium.com

Buying and Selling PRIZM

PRIZM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PRIZM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRIZM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.