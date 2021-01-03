Project Pai Price Reaches $0.0067 (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last week, Project Pai has traded down 2% against the dollar. Project Pai has a total market cap of $10.01 million and approximately $211,099.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HBUS, OOOBTC, Huobi and LBank.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Project Pai alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00043888 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006597 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.41 or 0.00308311 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00029637 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00015408 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00011636 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai is a coin. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,721,107,109 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495,414,571 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai

Buying and Selling Project Pai

Project Pai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, HBUS, LBank, Bitfinex, Huobi and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.