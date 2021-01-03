Project Pai Reaches Market Cap of $9.42 Million (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, Huobi, HBUS and BitForex. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $9.42 million and $478,960.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Project Pai has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00039393 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006348 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.55 or 0.00265409 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00014755 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00025926 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $671.75 or 0.02036316 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

PAI is a coin. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,721,037,271 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495,344,733 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai

Project Pai Coin Trading

Project Pai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, HBUS, LBank, OOOBTC, BitForex and Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

