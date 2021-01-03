Propy (PRO) Price Hits $0.10

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded up 13.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Propy has a total market cap of $7.12 million and $94,793.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Propy has traded 21.7% higher against the US dollar. One Propy token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000302 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00039788 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006327 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.02 or 0.00270545 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00026633 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00014523 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $685.41 or 0.02037192 BTC.

Propy Profile

Propy (PRO) is a token. It was first traded on July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,100,406 tokens. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Propy is propy.com . The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc

Buying and Selling Propy

Propy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Propy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Propy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

