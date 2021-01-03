Proton Token Price Hits $0.0000 (PTT)

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last week, Proton Token has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. Proton Token has a market cap of $219,782.34 and $230,868.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Proton Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00042449 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006605 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.62 or 0.00301624 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00029467 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00015078 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $682.14 or 0.02065448 BTC.

Proton Token Token Profile

Proton Token is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2018. Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,384,596,000 tokens. Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global and its Facebook page is accessible here . Proton Token’s official website is www.proton.global

Buying and Selling Proton Token

Proton Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

