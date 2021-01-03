Qbao Price Hits $0.0020 (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Qbao has a total market cap of $132,252.65 and approximately $59,868.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Qbao has traded down 22.4% against the US dollar. One Qbao token can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, CoinEgg, EXX and Allcoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000030 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 79.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Qbao

Qbao is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 . The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund . The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339

Buying and Selling Qbao

Qbao can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, EXX, Gate.io, Allcoin and Coinnest. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

