Qcash (QC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.50 Billion

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Qcash token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000471 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qcash has a total market capitalization of $71.29 million and approximately $1.50 billion worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Qcash has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00031301 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00124177 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00173692 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $171.15 or 0.00520252 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.60 or 0.00269310 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00019745 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00048099 BTC.

About Qcash

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 tokens. The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn

Qcash Token Trading

Qcash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

