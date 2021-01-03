Qitmeer Achieves Market Cap of $3.22 Million (PMEER)

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, Qitmeer has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Qitmeer token can now be purchased for about $0.0236 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Allcoin, ZB.COM and Coinnest. Qitmeer has a market cap of $3.22 million and $1.01 million worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00029032 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00124113 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00173757 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.89 or 0.00517502 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.49 or 0.00271128 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00019420 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003335 BTC.

About Qitmeer

Qitmeer’s genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 tokens and its circulating supply is 136,156,210 tokens. The official website for Qitmeer is www.qitmeer.io . Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain . The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Qitmeer Token Trading

Qitmeer can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, ZB.COM, Allcoin, CoinBene and Coinnest. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qitmeer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qitmeer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qitmeer using one of the exchanges listed above.

