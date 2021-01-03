QLC Chain Hits Market Cap of $3.21 Million (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One QLC Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Bitbns, Switcheo Network and Gate.io. During the last week, QLC Chain has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. QLC Chain has a total market capitalization of $3.21 million and $311,671.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QLC Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00029500 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00123895 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.44 or 0.00173452 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.41 or 0.00514498 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.01 or 0.00273557 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00019382 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003333 BTC.

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain’s launch date was November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

QLC Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bitbns, Kucoin, Coinnest, Gate.io and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QLC Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QLC Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.