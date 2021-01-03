Qredit 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $101.00 (XQR)

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 3rd. During the last week, Qredit has traded up 31.7% against the US dollar. One Qredit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Altilly. Qredit has a market cap of $2.87 million and $101.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000094 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001290 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000420 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000025 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Qredit Profile

Qredit is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. Qredit’s official website is qredit.io. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qredit’s official message board is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1.

Qredit Coin Trading

Qredit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Altilly. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qredit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

