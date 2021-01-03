QuadrantProtocol Price Reaches $0.0037 on Major Exchanges (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded up 23.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One QuadrantProtocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and CoinBene. In the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded up 41.1% against the U.S. dollar. QuadrantProtocol has a market cap of $1.46 million and $76,515.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00031372 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00124571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.65 or 0.00520925 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.83 or 0.00149486 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.61 or 0.00265836 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00019529 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00048666 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Profile

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 391,795,431 tokens. The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com . The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol

QuadrantProtocol Token Trading

QuadrantProtocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuadrantProtocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuadrantProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

