Quant (QNT) Market Capitalization Achieves $135.95 Million

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last seven days, Quant has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. One Quant token can now be purchased for approximately $11.26 or 0.00033840 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quant has a total market capitalization of $135.95 million and $2.78 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quant Token Profile

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quant is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Quant

Quant can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

