Quantstamp (QSP) Price Tops $0.0264

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Quantstamp has a market cap of $18.85 million and approximately $380,175.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Quantstamp has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. One Quantstamp token can now be bought for approximately $0.0264 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00041796 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006587 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.81 or 0.00276051 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00028556 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00014996 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $681.64 or 0.02072014 BTC.

Quantstamp Profile

Quantstamp (CRYPTO:QSP) is a token. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

Quantstamp can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

