Quark (QRK) Price Up 49.5% Over Last Week

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded up 24.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Quark coin can currently be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Quark has traded 49.5% higher against the US dollar. Quark has a market cap of $2.83 million and $395.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 267,724,189 coins. The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Quark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

