QuarkChain (QKC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $19.62 Million

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. QuarkChain has a market cap of $36.93 million and approximately $19.62 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. One QuarkChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.43, $5.60, $32.15 and $13.77.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00041635 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.71 or 0.00275127 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00028724 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00014801 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $679.36 or 0.02038020 BTC.

QuarkChain Coin Profile

QuarkChain (QKC) is a coin. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io . The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

QuarkChain Coin Trading

QuarkChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $50.98, $5.60, $20.33, $32.15, $33.94, $18.94, $7.50, $51.55, $13.77, $24.68 and $24.43. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

