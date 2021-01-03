Quasarcoin Trading 86.2% Higher Over Last Week (QAC)

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded 56.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Quasarcoin has a market cap of $3.15 million and approximately $15,474.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quasarcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0187 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. In the last seven days, Quasarcoin has traded 86.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004530 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 36.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 44.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 124.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Quasarcoin Profile

QAC is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,449,705 coins and its circulating supply is 168,449,705 coins. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quasarcoin’s official website is quasarcoin.org

Buying and Selling Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quasarcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quasarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

