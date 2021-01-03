Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.83 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) will post sales of $2.83 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.59 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.10 billion. Quest Diagnostics reported sales of $1.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full year sales of $9.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.34 billion to $9.53 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.81 billion to $10.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.56. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Argus upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.83.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $119.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.50 and its 200-day moving average is $119.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.08. Quest Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $73.02 and a 52 week high of $131.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

In other news, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total transaction of $9,840,969.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,697,673.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 291,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $35,039,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,569,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 431,017 shares of company stock worth $51,839,654. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $956,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

